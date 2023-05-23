ST. LOUIS – A mental health non-profit wants to build affordable senior housing in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Independence Center told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it plans to demolish the former allied photocopy building on Forest Park Avenue, and then build a four-story apartment building.

28 of the 38 apartments would be marked for individuals earning less than $39,900 annually. Six rooms will be marked for people earning less than $20,000.

The non-profit requests up to 15 years tax abatement worth $175,000. The proposal will be reviewed later Tuesday.