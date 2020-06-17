Affton firefighters go all out to make graduation day memorable for seniors

AFFTON, Mo. – It’s graduation day in Affton and the seniors are getting a special surprise from their local firefighters.

They had the lights and sirens going as they made their way to their next scene, but it wasn’t for an emergency; it was to celebrate the Affton High School seniors.

House by house, they’re planting congratulations signs in the front lawn of each graduating senior in the class of 2020 with the help of the Affton Education Foundation and the school’s principal.

Their actions are not going unnoticed.

“It means a lot because I didn’t feel like really anyone cared and it just kind of seems like it happened and it’s over with but it means a lot that people actually care and want to make us feel better about what happened,” said Jayden Mattison, an Affton High School graduate.

A small gesture to make this moment stick out when they look back on their graduation memories years down the road.

“Yeah, dad, you had prom, but I had a fire truck come to my house,” said Jason Cato, an Affton High School graduate.

But the moment would not be complete without well wishes and words of wisdom for the graduating class.

“Change is good and although your graduation and prom season wasn’t what you had planned, it’s something unique to you and only you,” said Angie Sykora, Affton Education Foundation.

The firefighters are planning on getting to all 202 Affton High School seniors and after they finish up with that they plan to get to all of the graduates from Bayless High School.

“Happy 2020. Next year is going to get better. You are our future and good luck,” said Tom Mullins, an Affton firefighter/paramedic.