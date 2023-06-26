ST. LOUIS COUTY, Mo. – More first responders are training Monday in case of another school shooting.

This comes after the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis last October. The St. Louis County Police Affton – southwest precinct will have an intruder training exercise Monday at Affton High School.

Last week, Chesterfield Police and The Monarch Fire Protection District held a drill at Parkway Central Middle School. Their training sessions will continue through the summer.