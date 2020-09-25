Affton High School keeps spirit week tradition alive despite COVID concerns

AFFTON, Mo. – Parents, students, and staff at Affton High School will tell you this is a special time of the school year.

“Homecoming is a huge tradition at Affton,” said Affton High School Principal Deann Myers.

This year there will be no dance and no football game because of COVID-19 restrictions. Current learning is taking place virtually at the high school. That put the spirit week tradition of decorating the inside of the school in jeopardy. The student council worked with the principal and parents groups to keep the tradition alive.

Each class decorated an outside space of the school Thursday night. The areas were spaced far apart, students were required to wear masks and group sizes were limited to no more than 30 students.

“I’m beyond thrilled that we did get the chance to decorate our outdoor areas,” said Affton junior Madison Peroutka.

Friends, parents, and community members were invited to drive through the school parking lot to view the displays and vote for the one they felt showed the most spirit.

“We had to do something,” said Jacob Minner, the student council co-president. “We had to come up with some way for the sake of the students and for the sake of the community to show that we are able to thrive in these difficult circumstances.”

Myers feels good about finding a way to balance COVID concerns with allowing students to keep a tradition they deem important.

“We decided that we were not going to sit back and continue to just wish we had items and ideas, and we made something,” she said.