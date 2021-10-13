Affton School District dealing with third lockdown in a week

AFFTON, Mo.– For the third time in a week, the Affton School District is dealing with a threat written in a bathroom. This morning’s incident happened at Affton High School where the campus enacted its hold-in-place procedure.
The district says the students and employees are safe and St. Louis County Police are on-site to investigate and secure the campus.
Officials are asking parents not to come to the building right now. It is working to send out more information as possible.
Tuesday morning, Rogers Middle School went into a hold-in-place situation after a non-specific threat was found in a bathroom there. The district also said that there is no threat and the students and staff were safe.
Last Wednesday, there was a similar incident again at Rogers Middle School. During that threat, it took police about 2 hours to clear the school and K-9s were brought in to do a sweep as an extra security measure. The district also shifted to an external lockdown out of an abundance of caution and after-school activities were canceled.
This is a developing story and we will bring updates as they become available.