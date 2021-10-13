Affton School District dealing with third lockdown in a week

AFFTON, Mo.– For the third time in a week, the Affton School District is dealing with a threat written in a bathroom. This morning’s incident happened at Affton High School where the campus enacted its hold-in-place procedure.

The district says the students and employees are safe and St. Louis County Police are on-site to investigate and secure the campus.

Officials are asking parents not to come to the building right now. It is working to send out more information as possible.

At 7:55 a.m. on Wed, Oct 13th, @AfftonHS went into a hold-in-place due to a threat discovered written in a bathroom on campus. Students and employees are safe and St. Louis County Police are on site to further investigate and secure the school. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KM42qwEo9q — Affton Schools (@AfftonSchools) October 13, 2021

Tuesday morning, Rogers Middle School went into a hold-in-place situation after a non-specific threat was found in a bathroom there. The district also said that there is no threat and the students and staff were safe.

Last Wednesday, there was a similar incident again at Rogers Middle School. During that threat, it took police about 2 hours to clear the school and K-9s were brought in to do a sweep as an extra security measure. The district also shifted to an external lockdown out of an abundance of caution and after-school activities were canceled.

This is a developing story and we will bring updates as they become available.