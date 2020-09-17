Affton School District ramps up e-sports team by hiring a full-time coach

AFFTON, Mo. – Some experts say e-sport is the fastest growing sport in the world. Teams are popping up all over the country including in Missouri.

E-sport is competitive gaming. League of Legends is one of the most popular e-sport games. This year more people tuned into watch the League of Legends World Championship game then Super Bowl 50 when the Chiefs took on the 49ers.

Adam Jasinski is the Director of Technology for the Affton School District. Two years ago, Adam started an e-sports club in the high school with five students. Last year that group grew to 30 and became an official e-sport team.

There has been so much interest in the e-sport team this year the district hired an official head coach, Sam Barker.

Sam and Adam both say e-sports are a way to engage students who aren’t necessarily involved in other sports programs and give them a sense of comradery.

Strategy is huge in e-sports and there are other skill like critical thinking and quick decision making under pressure, that student’s build and can use outside of gaming.

If a student wants to take gaming past high school over 150 colleges have e-sport teams and many offer scholarships.

The e-sport Missouri league that Affton will be competing in starts next month.