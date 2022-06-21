AFFTON, Mo. — An army veteran’s wife from Affton searched to find medical help for her husband which is crucial in his time of need.

The veteran wife, Lori Coker said her husband served the nation, but he is not getting any service.

“So far, I’ve heard from Medicaid. I’ve heard from Senator Roy Blunt’s office,” said Coker. “I’ve also heard from Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s office.”

Rick Coker suffered from a brain aneurysm. He had been hospitalized at Jefferson Barrack VA hospital for months. His wife had to move him out because he needed long-term nursing home care.

She couldn’t get her husband into a nursing home because Rick didn’t have Medicaid or Medicare. Rick dropped it years ago because VA took care of everything.

Coker said the veteran’s homes are full and there’s a waiting list.

The private nursing homes wouldn’t take him because he didn’t have Medicaid or Medicare to pay for things like medicine and doctor visits.

Coker found one to accept him but at a cost.

“The bill is for $4,500,” she said.

She said her husband had been at the facility for several weeks.

“I don’t have that deep a pockets. I don’t have that kind of money,” said Coker. “I don’t know what I’ll do if he’s not Medicaid accepted. That’s why I’m talking to you.”

Without government benefits, costs kept rising. Coker’s husband has to do without.

“My husband wasn’t allowed to go to a VA appointment last Wednesday because he’s still Medicaid pending, so he didn’t qualify for transportation,” said Coker. “That doesn’t seem very fair for me for a veteran to lose an appointment because they’re not Medicaid accepted yet. He might miss it tomorrow too if the VA decides they don’t want to come to get him for the appointment.”

FOX 2 You Paid For It team received an email from VA’s St. Louis Health Care center Tuesday.

It stated: “While Mr. Coker is not eligible for long-term VA rehabilitation, we continue to work with him and his caregiver, so he understands his options. The veteran could apply for admission to one of the Missouri state-managed veterans homes.”

Coker said she had tried that, but there’s a long waiting list.

The VA email further stated: “That the facility where he is currently residing should be assisting with his Medicaid application. VA is not involved with these applications.”

Coker said she is upset at the frustrating situation, and she had tried everywhere for help but with no luck.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I think he served his country. I think he should be getting what he’s entitled to,” said Coker. “It’s just unfair. It’s just unfair. It’s frustrating and it’s crazy.”

FOX 2 reached out to Medicaid but has not received a response.