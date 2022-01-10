Affton youth team arrives to game in beach clothes, inspired by Blues

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 01: The St. Louis Blues celebrate after Vladimir Tarasenko #91 scored a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of the game during the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on January 1, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

LAKE OZARK, Mo. – A team of Affton Americans 8U hockey players took a play out of the Blues book and showed up to their tournament in the Lake of the Ozarks looking like they were headed to spring break.

The hockey club posted a video on Facebook of the boys leaving their hotel in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday wearing swim trunks, flip flops, and sunglasses. This is a stunt the Blues players pulled when they arrived at the Winter Classic in Minneapolis.

The boys were playing in the Old Kinderhook Pond Hockey Tournament this past weekend. The high temperatures Saturday in the Lake of Ozarks were in the 40s. When the Blues played outdoors in Minneapolis, it was as cold as -10 degrees.