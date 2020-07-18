Affton’s 9 Mile Garden keeps customers cool Saturday night

AFFTON, MO – 9 Mile Garden, Missouri’s first food truck garden, located in Affton took extra precautions so customers could stay safe and enjoy the outdoors amid a scorching Saturday.

“We have fans placed around the area, we do get a pretty good natural breeze come through, so even though the sun is hot, the wind does provide some relief we do ask if people are getting too hot, the Canteen has a nice air conditioning inside,” Darin Heisler, 9 Mile Garden’s Event Director said.

9 Mile Garden also set up an extra drink station after a busy opening weekend created a long line outside The Canteen.

Visitors said it was a hot day but were staying hydrated and waiting on the sun to go down.

“A little hot now, but when the sun goes down it’ll be really nice,” said Mark Carroll, a first-time visitor of 9 Mile Garden.

“It is hot, but we’ve got some cold drinks and we’re doing just fine,” Karen Reilly said.

“People are keeping cool, drinking lots of water, and just having fun,” said Abby Fischer, owner of Abigail’s Truck parked in 9 Mile Garden

“I definitely think it’s really hot, it’s 96, but we’re keeping cool here,” said first-time 9 Mile Garden visitor Kimberly Barr.

Amid COVID-19, some families are having a tougher time finding summer activities that are still open. Visitor Karen Reilly said her son would usually be at summer camps or cooling off at their neighborhood pool.

“We’d be at the pool more often, our pool wasn’t able to open this year, so it has definitely changed in that respect, we’ve doing a lot of walks, a lot of bike rides, he’s been playing a lot of Xbox, “talking” to his friends,” said Reilly.