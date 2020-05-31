Breaking News
IL: 5,390 deaths/ 120,260 cases; MO: 772 deaths/ 13,147 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

After a sunny weekend, can we expect more of the same?

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – There’s no end to the sunshine for the first half of the week!

Get ready for a summertime warm-up thanks to sun and winds returning out of the south by Monday into Tuesday.

We’ll see clear skies Sunday evening, with temperatures dipping back into the upper 50s. On Monday, we’ll see highs in the low-to-mid 80s, but we crank things up by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those days will kick off a warmer week, with highs back in the low 90s while keeping the sun. By Wednesday, we are watching a front to the north, stalling, but eventually trying to drop south as a cold front. This brings in a chance of showers and t-storms by Wednesday and Thursday, and remaining unsettled late this week.

Temperatures look to remain unseasonably warm later this week as the cold front may have a tough time pushing south. Think highs in the 90s.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News