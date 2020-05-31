After a sunny weekend, can we expect more of the same?

ST. LOUIS – There’s no end to the sunshine for the first half of the week!

Get ready for a summertime warm-up thanks to sun and winds returning out of the south by Monday into Tuesday.

We’ll see clear skies Sunday evening, with temperatures dipping back into the upper 50s. On Monday, we’ll see highs in the low-to-mid 80s, but we crank things up by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those days will kick off a warmer week, with highs back in the low 90s while keeping the sun. By Wednesday, we are watching a front to the north, stalling, but eventually trying to drop south as a cold front. This brings in a chance of showers and t-storms by Wednesday and Thursday, and remaining unsettled late this week.

Temperatures look to remain unseasonably warm later this week as the cold front may have a tough time pushing south. Think highs in the 90s.