After Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm, SLU doctor discusses warning signs of trouble

ST. LOUIS – Rapper and businessman Dr. Dre is telling fans he is feeling good after being admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for a brain aneurysm.

Dr. Dre, the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur who became hip-hop’s first billionaire, is still in a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday. The music producer was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

“What a brain aneurysm is it’s an abnormality in one of the vessels, the wall of the vessel in the brain. It is an area of weakness,” Dr. Guillermo Linares, associate professor of neurology at St. Louis University, said. “This area of weakness allows for a small blister or pouch to develop and because, it’s weaker, it has a tendency to rupture.

“When it ruptures, the high pressure with the blood inside the artery, pushes the blood out and it can cause brain damage. I think in lucky cases the bleeding stops right away and the only thing one would experience is a very severe headache.”

At SLU Hospital in Midtown, Dr. Linares shared his suggestions on how to prevent a brain aneurysm.

“I think the two main things that can be done at a population level would be to have good control of blood pressure for everyone,” he said. “And to avoid smoking tobacco at all costs. Those two things are the biggest modifiable risk that will probably prevent an aneurysm from rupturing.”

Linares says there are warning signs to look for.

“So, the sudden onset of the worst headache of someone’s life,” he said. “Especially if accompanied by a difficulty with speaking or weakness in an arm or leg or an asymmetry in the face, should prompt a 911 call right away.”