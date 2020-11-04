After election, Page says top priority remains COVID response

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says, first and foremost, we need to get past COVID.

As hospitalizations in the region continue to climb, Page says more restrictions could come in the near future but he would not elaborate.

Page says his top priority is keeping families and constituents safe. He says will continue to take input from the council and hopes that now that the election cycle is over, everyone will come together to do what’s best.

Page says the 2020 cares act money is nearly gone and hopes more federal money will soon follow to help with housing and utility assistance.

The St. Louis County Executive seat will be back on the ballot in 2022.