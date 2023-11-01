ST LOUIS – An elderly man was struck by a car in broad daylight after the vehicle failed to stop. Moments later, the vehicle fled, leaving the injured man in the middle of the intersection. City lawmakers are now pushing for several traffic-calming measures due to a staggering number of hit-and-runs occurring in the city this year alone.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, of the 12,025 crashes that have been recorded this year so far, 4,598 of them involved someone who left the scene.

“I’m standing right in front of her in the middle of the crosswalk, for Pete’s sake,” Stephen Marx, the long-time owner of Marx Hardware, said.

Marx was also the victim of a hit-and-run late Tuesday afternoon.

Marx was walking on the crosswalk at 14th Street and St Louis Avenue, as he does every day. But around 5 p.m., he was struck by someone who rolled through the stop sign.

“I went flying and spun around and went down,” Marx said. “Ya know, people just don’t bounce well.”

Marx suffered a right leg injury as a result.

“I was always afraid something like this would happen,” Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy, said.

That fear has grown, as Karandzieff has watched at least 23 cars fly through the stop sign at that intersection.

“In St. Louis, we have a culture of people wanting to do a stop-and-go at stop signs,” Alderman Rasheen Aldridge Jr. (Ward 14) said.

Aldridge has noticed how bad it’s gotten at that intersection and other streets across the city.

As police look for further information on the driver, city lawmakers are working to get speed humps installed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The bill has now been sent over to the mayor’s desk, waiting for her to sign it,” Aldridge said.

The alderman said with hit-and-runs happening way too frequently in that area, it’s not the only traffic calming measure they’re looking into.

“With technology now, it’s pushed us to an era where we can hold people accountable if a police officer isn’t there, especially in St. Louis. Knowing we’re down officers, and they can’t be everywhere,” Aldridge said.

Speed humps are expected to be completed by next spring, Aldridge said. Up next, aldermen are looking into bringing back red light cameras.