MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The stuff of “If I won the lottery” dreams turned into a nightmare when no winner was chosen Monday night for the Powerball jackpot listed at $2.03 billion.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said a technical issue delayed the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning.

“So, I just hear the numbers came out,” said Latasha walker, a lottery player. “I haven’t checked my Powerball ticket yet, but I hope I win.”

According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at a Joe’s Service Station in Altadena, California. The Minnesota Lottery claimed the processing delay Monday night.

Meanwhile, at Joe’s, the gas station owner and his family were happy that they landed $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

“We are excited and happy for California and Los Angeles, California, and the city of Altadena,” said Joe Chahayed, owner of Joe’s Service Station. “And happy for the school, they’re going to get some more money.”

The winning numbers of 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball of 10 were picked Tuesday, the morning of the midterm elections.

At midday in Maryland Heights, lottery players could not check their numbers. Some are already buying tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot and continuing with their “If I won the lottery” dreams.

“I played yesterday, and I tried to figure out what happened, so I’m still holding onto this ticket,” said James Anderson, a lottery player.

Even though there is a winner of the $2.03 billion Powerball jackpot, lottery officials recommend checking tickets as more than 11.2 million tickets have won cash prizes totaling $98.1 million.