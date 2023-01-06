ST. LOUIS – A well-known St. Louis Catholic school facing a possible shutdown gets new life and a new name.

“We accept the mantle of responsibility for ensuring that the Catholic identify and CSJ spirituality of Rosati-Kain Academy are retained in perpetuity,” said Sister Rita Schmidt, a founding member and vice chair of St. Joseph Educational Ministries.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis has decided to close the school at the end of the 2022–2023 school year. However, a group of parents, alumni, and residents began the process of fundraising and finding a way to keep the school open.

“We are thrilled to announce Rosati-Kain Academy is currently funded 65% of the first year’s operations,” said Cynthia Goudy, Interim President of Rosati-Kain Academy.

Founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and the School Sisters of Notre Dame, the new Rosati-Kain Academy will transition from an archdiocesan school to an independent all-girls Catholic school. It is sponsored by St. Joseph Educational Ministries.

“We stand on the shoulders of many who have dedicated their time, talent, passion, and love to our young scholars,” said Michelle Martin, an alumna of Rosati-Kain. “We have a remarkable legacy to continue which is why Rosati-Kain Academy will rise and be a beacon of hope for the future.”

On Friday morning, Rosati-Kain graduates were thankful for the news and their time spent at the school.

“We heard right before Christmas, and I was like, ‘It’s a Christmas miracle,’” said Zoey Wilson, a Rosati-Kain graduate. “When I first heard the news, I was incredibly shocked. I didn’t expect it.”

“It represents pride in our community and like a sense,” said Ava Wilson, a Rosati-Kain graduate. “It gave me confidence in my ability as a woman.”

The school intends to raise $10 million over the next five years.