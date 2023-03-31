ST. LOUIS – High schools and universities across St. Louis are taking precautions Friday and canceling after-school activities as the threat of severe weather moves across the region.

School districts like Parkway, Francis Howell, and Rockwood canceled after-school activities. Officials at St. Louis University has also informed its participants and parents that the Billikens Invitational track and field event was canceled because of the threat of severe weather.

At Bishop DuBourg High School in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, students have worked hard on Friday’s performance of “Radio Girls,” which has now been moved to Sunday.

“We had a lot of after-school activities today, everything from sports to our play,” said Monica Freese, principal of Bishop DuBourg High School. “But just out of an abundance of caution and the safety of our staff and students, we did decide to cancel any after-school activities and postpone our play production for tonight to Sunday. The kids were heartbroken, and rightfully so. The parents a little heartbroken, and rightfully so. But giving them a Sunday matinee gave them something else to look forward to.”

University City schools are also canceling after-school activities for Friday.