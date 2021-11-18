After-school club helping students feed those in need throughout St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — An after-school program in south St. Louis County is teaching students life skills and helping them give back to others in their community.

The Soup Kitchen Club at Oakville High School is one of several clubs that the Mehlville School District launched this year with federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Students participating in the Soup Kitchen Club cook meals and goodies after school and then distribute the food to those in need.

“One of the first things we did was make cookies for homeless veterans,” said Oakville student Mia Indelicato.

The students baked 900 snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, and oatmeal cookies from scratch.

“Just to make 900 cookies in one day is a lot,” Oakville student Aman Lueker. “But it was a really good first challenge to see what our capability is for the club as a new start and where we can go from there.”

Mary Beth Dunn, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher who helps the students, said they’ve received amazing reviews from the people they have served.

The club intends to cook some meals for some area shelters over the next few months.

“Our next project is going to be St. Patrick’s Homeless Shelter,” said Oakville student Alex Croft. “There are 30 women that are trying to get back on their feet, and we’re going to do a dinner for them.”

The Mehlville school district also started wellness clubs focusing on students’ social emotions’ wellbeings.