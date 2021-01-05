After several gloomy, cold days, the sun calls people outside

ST. LOUIS – It was nice to see some sunshine after several days of snow, clouds, and fog. The weather message over much of last week: just stay inside. But with temperatures popping to near 50 degrees, the message Tuesday was anything but.

Forest Park was bustling. Golfers were out getting in a round on the links. Skaters packed Steinberg Ice Rink. And Saint Louis Zoo goers got a chance to see some animals also enjoy the warmup, everyone needing to shake off the weekend of gloom.

What also needed shaking off, likely some dirt from your car. Area car washes were busy on Tuesday, including this Waterway in Kirkwood. Customers took advantage of the sun to wash away the salt and grime of last week’s ice and snow.

Tony Reis with Waterway Carwash told us, “Especially when we get the weather, get the road salt and the liquid brine, that’s a good combination for us. We have awesome teammates. Thankful that they can get the hours and get the work in, and, obviously, get the money. Just awesome teammates and cannot do it without them.”

Jan. 5, by the way, is the anniversary of the coldest day ever in St. Louis: -22 degrees in 1884.