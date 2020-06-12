After Univ. of Missouri rejects call to remove Thomas Jefferson statue, where do petitioners go from here?

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A statue of one of the Founding Fathers at the University of Missouri campus is a hot topic for the campus community. Administrators say they will not remove the statue of Thomas Jefferson from the Francis Quadrangle after being presented with a petition calling for the removal of the figure.

Sophomore Roman Leaphart, the student who started the petition, says he still wants to see the university act.

“If it was in a different place where it wasn’t so directly able to affect students, that would be a different story; but it’s in our quad,” he said.

Jefferson’s legacy for the University of Missouri dates back to the 1800s. He negotiated the land for the university during the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. It became the first public university to open west of the Mississippi River in the new territory. The original obelisk marking the former president’s grave marker is also located at Mizzou.

The bronze statue was installed on campus in 2000.

“Yeah, this person did something to get them a statue but this person did something that ruined people’s lives,” Leaphart said.

Leaphart met with Mizzou administrators on Thursday about his petition, which has nearly 4,000 signatures. On Friday, UM System President and interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi discussed the matter with university curators and administrators.

The university decided against removing the statue. Choi would not go on camera to talk about the decision but released the following statement:

“The conversation was an example of the power of civil discourse and included discussion of complex issues and different perspectives. After further discussion with other curators, the university decided not to remove the Jefferson statue. We learn from history. We contextualize historical figures with complex legacies. We don’t remove history.” University of Missouri System President and interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi

Leaphart says someone placed a trash bag over the head of the statue within the last week. He worries things could escalate.

“My fear is that if the university fails to take action, sooner than later, someone that is hurting and doesn’t feel heard will take the actions of fellow protestors and take it down themselves,” he said.

Leaphart says he would like to see a bench in the place of the statue for students to gather.

“I would hope that even if the statue isn’t removed, a plaque serving as a sort of trigger warning or content warning is placed there to remind us all that with everyone’s good there is some bad,” he said.

Sculptor George Lundeen, who made the statue of Jefferson, spoke with Leaphart and he says he would be willing to remove it.

“The creator of the statue said he is actually willing to take it back. He has no hard feelings about it,” Leaphart said.

The push to remove the Jefferson statue is not new. In October 2015, students called for its removal as the university dealt with issues of sexual assault and racism on campus.