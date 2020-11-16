After weighing safety concerns of dining in a tent, Maplewood restauranteur makes tough call to close

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – As more businesses prepare for outdoor dining, some restaurant owners are questioning what types of tents are the best for everyone’s health versus what may be good for business.

As the weather turns colder, The Living Room—a restaurant and coffee shop in Maplewood—chose to put up a tent for their customers. Less than two weeks later, they took it down.

“In our perspective, in our opinion, this is for us pushing a boundary of what is indoor dining,” said Nat Larson, co-owner of The Living Room.

St. Louis County announced that, starting on Tuesday, indoor dining would need to cease as COVID cases spike across our region.

The Living Room chose to close down indoor dining in early March and has not reopened it since.

“It just felt weird to put baristas kind of on the front lines navigating the mask wearing and all the different distancing things that were new at the time,” Larson said.

Instead, the restaurant expanded its patio into the parking lot. They knew they’d have to make a change with the seasons, so they set up a tent.

“It’s a tent. It’s outside, it’s not inside; but it’s a heated tent and it’s a room with canvas walls, and I just felt like we couldn’t,” Larson said.

Even though their patio has always been a major part of their business.

“I asked my sister Hanna or coworker, ‘Would you take your kids into our tent for lunch,’ and her answer was ‘No,’ and that was my answer in my heart to and that was really what we need to listen to,” Larson said.

Maplewood also has large tents scattered around town, but the sides are left open.