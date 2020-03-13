Afternoon storms cause river levels to rise, more rain ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Storms rolled through the St. Louis region Thursday afternoon, bringing torrential rain and some small hail. The river level at the Big River in Jefferson County, south of Byrnes Mill, was higher than normal.

The river was not only higher than on a typical day but the water was also fast-moving. It’s important to remember how dangerous this can be.

The level at Byrnesville shot up to 7.71 feet this afternoon, where it had been between 4 and 5 feet.

Not only is there more rain in the weekend forecast but the six to 10-day outlook from the storm prediction center shows above normal precipitation March 16 through March 20 for much of the Midwest, including the St. Louis region.

The forecast looks to be quite active during the next week, with rain chances almost every day.