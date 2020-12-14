Agency helping area families of fallen first responders reports growing need

ST. LOUIS – The BackStoppers was formed in 1959 to provide help for families of fallen first responders. Assistance includes tuition costs from daycare to college and health care costs.

BackStoppers has helped more than 170 families. The first widow helped in 1959 is currently receiving help with her health care costs.

“We are still providing help to her right now,” said Col. Ron Battelle, BackStoppers executive director.

The BackStoppers took a financial hit this year when its biggest fundraiser had to be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown was formerly known as Guns ‘N Hoses. Organizers hope the event can soon be rescheduled.

“The boxing event is a third to a half of our budget annually; so, definitely, it’s going to have an impact on us,” Battelle said.

The former St. Louis County Police chief said the need for assistance is also growing. Families receiving assistance just this year included retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief David Dorn, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon, Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner, and De Soto Fire Marshal Ronald Wehlage Jr.

Battelle said the need for help is growing at a time when fundraising is down because of the loss of this year’s boxing matches.

“What I’ve seen in my many years of doing this is when there’s a need, the St. Louis community will step up and support us,” he said.

For more information about supporting BackStoppers visit BackStoppers.org.