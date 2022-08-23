ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Think winter and early spring are prime time for water main breaks? Missouri American Water says to think again.

“Just today, we’ve had over 20 main breaks. In the last month, we’ve had over 400 main breaks,” said Crystal Grant, senior manager of operations for St. Louis County with Missouri American Water.

Water poured down busy Watson Road Tuesday as yet another water main break stopped traffic in the St. Louis area.

“Anytime there are changes in the weather, shifting in the soil, we have additional pumpage, water pumpage that’s happening, and we have aging pipes that need to be replaced as well,” Grant said.

A large water main break Tuesday closed Grant Road at Watson along the Crestwood and Webster Groves line. Police directed traffic as crews got to work on repairs. While the cause of the break is being determined, Grant says the age of pipes can’t be ignored.

“On Watson, the pipes there are more than 70 years old. Hence why it is critically important that we continue to invest. We’re investing more that $400 million across the state to replace aging pipes.”

With all the breaks being reported, crews are constantly moving from scene to scene. They want customers to know they are working as fast as they can.

“We thank our customers so much for their patience,” Grant said. “And we ask when they see us out there working, we want to work safely and get them back in service as quickly as possible. Please move over. Please slow down in our work zones.”