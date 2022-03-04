Air Canada returns with service between STL and Toronto in May

ST. LOUIS – Air Canada, the largest airline in Canada, will once again operate flights out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport beginning in May.

The airline plans to have daily non-stop flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on its 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft. There will be one arrival and one departure daily. The first of these flights is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 when flight number 8795 arrives at STL at 3:39 p.m.

“Having Air Canada return to St. Louis Lambert International Airport is great news,” STL Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said. “The airline has always been an important partner at this airport and we are certain St. Louis air travelers are thrilled to have Air Canada flights back.”

Air Canada plans to add a second STL flight to and from Toronto by June. This flight will arrive daily from Toronto at STL at 7:27 p.m. It will then depart STL the next day at 6 a.m.

“With overall travel demand accelerating, our flights linking St. Louis and Toronto will be of interest to customers visiting friends and family, and those looking to explore Canada’s largest city,” Senior Vice President, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada Mark Galardo said. “This route will reconnect two well established business regions and Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Toronto global hub. We look forward to welcoming you on board.”

Due to COVID-19 and international travel restrictions, the last time Air Canada provided service at STL was two years ago in March 2020.