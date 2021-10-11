Airline issues: 25% of Southwest flights canceled this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some Southwest passengers faced a nightmare over the weekend. The airline was forced to cancel more than 1,800 flights over the weekend. This is around 25% of all of their flights. The company blamed the cancellations on air traffic control problems and limited staffing in Florida as well as bad weather.

The airline released a statement on social media saying: “We experienced a significant impact in the Florida airports Friday evening after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather and resulted in a large number of cancellations.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said there have been no air traffic-related cancellations since Friday. The agency said that airlines are experiencing delays because of aircraft and crews being out of place.

Other airlines did not appear to be as severely impacted by weather. On Sunday, American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights and low-budget Spirit Airlines also canceled 2%, according to Flight Aware. As of this morning, nine departures were canceled, three were delayed.

One traveler told us he had to make last-minute arrangements to get home to St. Louis.

“When we got to the Southwest gate and talked to them, we found out that the flight that they put us on, we were not going to be on a flight until Tuesday,” said Mike England.

Six flights due to arrive this morning are canceled, and one is delayed.