ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s UFO sightings make headlines by appearing on the Today Show. Commercial airline pilots have captured videos of these lights.

Last October, the Today show covered a story where a former F-18 Marine Corps fighter pilot, Mark Hulsey, witnessed on Aug 18 strange UFO sightings in the skies over the U.S. Some of these sightings were above Missouri. Hulsey spoke with The Today show about his experiences. On The Today show, Hulsey said he saw a shooting star, while flying, but then it joined the other lights that were moving around below the big dipper.

Hulsey, who was flying a charter jet off the coast of Los Angeles, saw several lights flying in circles at a higher level than his. He radioed the control center to say that there was a number of aircraft going around in circles and that he’d never seen anything like it.

A short while later, Hulsey called back to say the number of aircraft has grown. Hulsey said several other pilots have also seen strange lights that they couldn’t identify.

These sightings have been recorded all over the world. Currently, there is no official way for civilian pilots to report these sightings right now, and they are afraid of not being taken seriously or being laughed at.

St. Louis Public Radio explains in May 2022 that there are now about 400 reports of “unidentified aerial phenomenon” in the government database. Even though the government has seen these lights, they say they don’t know much about them. There isn’t enough proof in the videos to say for sure what the lights are.

The New York Times reported that government officials think the strange things that have been seen in the sky recently were balloons or other methods used in spying. A Chinese spy balloon flew over Missouri in February of this year.

At the end of October 2022, the Pentagon put out a study that said the lights in the sky were real. The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has been working to identify 366 UAPs since July 2022. So far:

163 characterized as a balloon or balloon-like objects

26 were unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones.

Six were attributed to just being cluttered.

The study goes on to say that the fact that they have been labeled does not mean that they can be identified for sure. The other 171 UAP reports that are unnamed and unattributed still need to be looked into.

The deputy head of Naval Intelligence, Scott W. Bray, told lawmakers that they still haven’t found anything “nonterrestrial in origin,” even though there have been things that they can’t explain. This was reported by KWMU.

Bray goes on to say that none of the aircraft that were seen tried to communicate with U.S. pilots, and that the entities didn’t seem to have any people on them. Every day, more individuals are seeing these types of phenomena.

Ben Hansen, who used to work for the government and was on the Today Show, looked into UFOs that people are seeing. He thinks that the lights are showing up more often, or that people are just starting to notice them more.

Hansen also spoke on The Bobby Bone Show and reaffirmed that he believes that Earth has been visited by entities from another world.

“I would give it a percentage, from what I have seen myself, people I have talked to, and everything they experienced, 95%,” Hansen said on the show. “That we have been visited by entities, beings from other worlds.”

Hansen has collected sightings reported from pilots and commercial flights. He is also the host of a Discovery + show called “UFO Witness” where he goes into more detail about the new footage and air traffic control recordings that he has collected.

UFOs have been investigated by the U.S. government before. In a study called “Project Blue Book,” which ran from 1952 to 1969, the U.S. Air Force looked into what their pilots said they saw in the sky. They looked at 12,618 reports and found that 701 of them could not be figured out. The Air Force said that they did not find any proof that the mysterious objects were from another planet.

The study has since been made into a TV series that aired on the History channel. The final episode aired in 2020.

The lights in the sky over Missouri are still a mystery, so there is room for theories and more study. There is no answer to whether or not UFOs are real. There have been many reports of sightings by reliable people, like pilots and members of the military, but there is still no real proof that they exist.

As science and technology keep getting better, it’s possible that one day we’ll know more about these strange things in the sky.