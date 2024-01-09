ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Patience may be needed for travelers, as more than 170 planes have been grounded due to poor weather conditions and an incident last week.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport experienced slim to slight delays Tuesday afternoon.

One traveler, Pete May, was among those who suffered from the current weather.

“We had a delay in Atlanta for an hour leaving from Augusta,” May said. “But I’m not expecting more going on.”

Although terminal one at the airport saw passengers coming and going midday on Tuesday, other airports around the continental U.S. did not experience the same.

“(We had a) layover in Salt Lake and flew in from southern California; (now) we’re here,” Eric Ravenna, another traveler, said.

Since the accident on Friday involving a door blowing off in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight, FAA has grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes.

With cold temperatures nationwide mixed with rain and snow across parts of the West and Midwest, there were risks of delays or cancellations.

Emmanuel Mbagwu, a man traveling to Iowa from the north, has experienced weather-related issues.

“I was here in the morning, but since then I’ve been trying to book a ticket because one of the airlines couldn’t travel today,” he said.

Travelers making their way in and out of the airport understood the chance for air travel inconveniences. Pete May gave advice to those who may experience any interruptions.

“Take one day at a time; enjoy that day for what it is because you have no promises and yesterday’s gone,” May said.

Airlines recommend travelers download the app of their particular carrier and sign up for texts or alerts for any changes to a scheduled flight.