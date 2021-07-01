Al Watkins works to get ‘QAnon Shaman’ client released to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The lawyer who represents the man people have been calling the “QAnon Shaman” wants him released from jail and housed in St. Louis.

Jacob Chansley has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his involvement in the January 6 US Capitol attack.

The Post-Dispatch reported during a virtual federal hearing Wednesday that attorney Al Watkins said he arranged for “secure housing” for Chansley near his office in Clayton.

He cited Chansley’s mental health issues as the reason for the move.

The Assistant US Attorney dismissed Watkins’ statements as “recycled hyperbole” and said Watkins did not present any new information to merit a release from jail.

The judge is expected to rule on the motion soon.