ST. LOUIS – Singer Alanis Morissette just announced her ‘Triple Moon’ tour for next year. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting one of the 30+ shows on Saturday, July 23. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 17, at 10:00 a.m.

Morissette has been nominated for a Grammy seven times and has been honored with the ‘Global Tolerance Award’ by the ‘Friends of the United Nations’ for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts.

Sun. Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed. Jun 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri. Jun 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun. Jun 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Wed. Jun 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs. Jun 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat. Jun 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sun. Jun 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed. Jun 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thurs. Jun 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat. Jun 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tues. Jul 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed. Jul 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri. Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat. Jul 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Tues. Jul 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed. Jul 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tues. Jul 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tues. Jul 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed. Jul 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue. Jul 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed. Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat. Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun. Jul 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed. Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thurs. Aug 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat. Aug 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sun. Aug 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed. Aug 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thurs. Aug 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Fri. Aug 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum