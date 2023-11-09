ST. LOUIS – Singer Alanis Morissette just announced her ‘Triple Moon’ tour for next year. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting one of the 30+ shows on Saturday, July 23. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 17, at 10:00 a.m.
Morissette has been nominated for a Grammy seven times and has been honored with the ‘Global Tolerance Award’ by the ‘Friends of the United Nations’ for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts.
- Sun. Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Wed. Jun 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri. Jun 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sun. Jun 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- Wed. Jun 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thurs. Jun 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat. Jun 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- Sun. Jun 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed. Jun 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thurs. Jun 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sat. Jun 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Tues. Jul 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Wed. Jul 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Fri. Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Sat. Jul 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Tues. Jul 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Wed. Jul 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Tues. Jul 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Tues. Jul 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed. Jul 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Tue. Jul 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Wed. Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sat. Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sun. Jul 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Wed. Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thurs. Aug 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Sat. Aug 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Sun. Aug 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed. Aug 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Thurs. Aug 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Fri. Aug 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum