ST. LOUIS – The Chicago Cubs honored Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina before Thursday’s Cardinals-Cubs game, presenting them with their numbers at the Wrigley Field stadium.

Pujols is drawing more attention every time he comes to the plate, driving interest in his and Cardinals’ charities.

“There’s definitely been an uptick in interest and questions and wanting to support what Albert is about,” said Jen Teemer, director of programming for Pujols Family Foundation.

The Pujols Family Foundation is spreading the word about their annual gala, “A Celebration of Number Five.”

“The mission, what we do through the foundation, serving people with down syndrome and working in the Dominican Republic with people who are living in poverty there, those are extremely close to him and personal,” Teemer said. “Whether he’s been in Cardinals uniform or after the day he retires that’s in his heart. So, he’s just excited that people want to get behind that.”

“Fans are engaged with the team and cheering them on the field,” said Meghan Essman, the director of community relations & Cardinals Care. “They’re also excited about the work we’re doing in the community with our foundation, Cardinals Care. So, we have 50-50 raffles and fans are turning out and providing dollars that are helping us complete our mission of helping kids in the community.”

The raffles will benefit the Roberto Clemente Foundation and three Cardinals fan, winners.

“When we have our first 50/50 that featured Molina we made over $176,000,” Essman said. “Half of that is going to a lucky fan and a portion going to the Roberto Clemente Foundation. That’ll happen this weekend with Wainwright and culminate September 2 with Albert Pujols all weekend long.”