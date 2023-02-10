ST. LOUIS — Today is the last meeting of the St. Louis Aldermen before the April elections, and they plan to make a final decision on providing more funding for the expansion of the convention center.

The NFL settlement with the Rams is worth $30 million. However, the renovation plans have been scaled back due to increased costs caused by supply chain issues and inflation.

In addition to the convention center expansion, the Aldermen may also approve new eviction laws to protect tenants. The proposed ordinance would give renters facing eviction the right to a counsel and a way to monitor the situation.

This is especially important during the current pandemic, as the number of eviction cases has risen significantly, with many unemployed residents unable to keep up with rent payments.