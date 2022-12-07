ST. LOUIS – A committee of aldermen considers two big issues on Wednesday, December 7. Alderman Joe Vaccarro has proposed making it a full-time job to be an alderman.

The board shrinks from 28 members to 14 next spring.

The committee will also consider a plan to add an air filtration system to the city hall chamber. Since the COVID outbreak, the board has not met in its chamber because there’s no H-VAC system in the building. Its construction began in 1892.

Adding, it would cost an estimated $1.2 million.

New Board President Megan Green said a cheaper portable system may be installed as early as next month.

