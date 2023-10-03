ST. LOUIS – Another aldermanic committee considers new rules for large vacant buildings, such as the railway exchange building downtown and the former ‘Famous-Barr’ store.

As shown to you last month, looters and squatters are back. in the area The building’s owners in Florida stopped paying for on-site security.

The new rules being considered Tuesday would authorize the building commissioner to use steel barriers to prevent entry. It would also allow the city to hire security services and charge the building owner for the costs.