ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has approved a plan that could lead to new shuttles at Lambert Airport.

President Megan Green signed Board Bill 11 on Friday, and the legislation now heads to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office for review.

The bill enables around $110 million in projects and investments toward Lambert Airport. Among them, includes the “purchase of five electric shuttles” in the 2023 fiscal year, according to the bill.

In addition to the shuttles, the bill calls for “other necessary and related work or services for the development, implementation, administration, management, or monitoring” of airport projects.

The bill would amend an ordinance first approved in 2001 and last updated in 2006 pertaining to airport projects. The ordinance previously stated the total costs for the projects, not including the proposed shuttles, would be around $105 million.

The bill also comes as the Federal Aviation Administration approved a master plan for Lambert Airport to account for the anticipated growth of air travel through 2040. One of the main components of the plan combines Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, which could allow for one entry point into the aiport. It’s not yet clear how new shuttles might work around this plan.

Sponsored by Alderman Shane Cohn, the bill cleared the Board of Alderman with 15 “yes’ votes. Mayor Jones will have the final say as to whether Board Bill 11 is signed into law.