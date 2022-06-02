ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, as well as current and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad, have been indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges.

The 66-page indictment was filed on May 25 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri. It was unsealed Thursday.

Collins-Muhammad is accused of accepting bribes and a free car to help a small business owner get approval to build a gas station/convenience store in his ward and receive tax breaks worth several hundred thousand dollars, in direct violation of city and state ordinances. The small business owner, unidentified in the indictment, also sought Boyd’s assistance to buy and redevelop a parcel of land in Boyd’s ward.

A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said she’s “deeply troubled” after hearing of the indictment.

Mayor Jones is deeply troubled by the allegations outlined by the U.S. Attorney against Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, and President Lewis Reed. Our office will monitor this case as it progresses through the legal system. Nick Dunne, spokesman Mayor Jones

Timeline

On Jan. 18, 2020, the small business owner (referred to as “John Doe” in the indictment) contacted Collins-Muhammad asking for help in obtaining a property tax abatement. Collins-Muhammad said he could provide John Doe with a 10-year abatement. On January 24, Collins-Muhammad met at John Doe’s business for a discussion on the abatement and the subject of money came up.

“What I owe you for this?” Joe Doe asked.

“25,” Collins-Muhammad replied.

The alderman returned to the business later that day and allegedly received $2,500 in cash. Collins-Muhammad later told John Doe he’d soon receive approval for the tax abatement, worth an estimated $300,000 over the 10-year period.

According to the indictment, John Doe paid Muhammad additional cash for his continued support.

On June 17, Collins-Muhammad and John Doe discussed a public official (called “Public Official One” in the indictment) who could help with government contracts for John Doe’s trucking and hauling company. Prosecutors say the two men agreed to split any profits from government contracts. They arranged to meet with Public Official One the next day, and John Doe asked Collins-Muhammad if he should give the other man any money.

“Should I throw him something”

“F— yeah, you should throw him something,” Collins-Muhammad is quoted as saying. “Yeah, you should throw him something.”

“OK.”

“If you don’t throw him something, he’ll never come back.”

“No, I’ll throw him something,” John Doe said.

The two men agree that John Doe will pay Public Official One $10,000 in cash and also pay Collins-Muhammad “whatever you give me; me and you have a relationship.”

The three men met on June 18 at John Doe’s business and discussed government contracts for his trucking and hauling company. John Doe gave Public Official One $10,000 in cash and Collins-Muhammad an additional $3,000 after the meeting was over. John Doe was directed to write two checks for $5,000, which would be given to Public Official One’s political action committee (PAC).

Reed, 59, has been in local politics for more than two decades. He was elected 6th Ward alderman in 1999. He became president of the board in 2007, a job he’s held ever since. He also serves on the three-person Board of Estimate and Apportionment alongside Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green. Reed has unsuccessfully run for mayor on three occasions (2013, 2017, and 2021).

Boyd was elected 22nd Ward alderman in 2003. He’s the current chair of the board’s Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee.

Collins-Muhammad, the former 21st Ward alderman, resigned on May 11 after admitting to “many mistakes” but did not indicate at the time why he was leaving the post. For his part, Collins-Muhammad had warned that the next few weeks would be rough in his resignation letter. We are now learning what he meant.

The 31-year-old was elected five years ago and had been a prominent voice on the board. In 2017, he proposed a major redevelopment plan on Natural Bridge Avenue, then sponsored legislation to sell crumbling St. Louis City-owned properties for $1. He believed the sales would spur development and revitalize neighborhoods.

The former alderman is notable for something else. He’s been arrested several times for outstanding warrants for traffic violations.

The former elected official was cited for driving with a revoked license, hitting another car, speeding, and unpaid parking tickets. Collins-Muhammad was supposed to appear in court to take care of the legal issues but never did.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis interviewed Collins-Muhammad in 2018 after one of those arrests and asked him why he didn’t just pay the fines. The former alderman said that he just did not have the money.

Davis asked him why he did not take advantage of the city’s amnesty program for people with tickets. He said it was something he should have considered. An activist group put up the $5,000 bail to get him out of jail at that time.

Read the entire 66-page indictment.