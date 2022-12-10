ST. LOUIS – The Aldermanic Black Caucus launched a new initiative to deal with youth violence. They held a news conference Friday morning to talk about their new effort to cut gun violence and deal with mental health issues.

Chairwoman Pamela Boyd says the Caucus will reach out to community groups as well as local, state, and federal authorities for ideas.

Another member of the Black Caucus introduced legislation to establish a youth curfew in the city to help get trouble making kids off the streets. The sponsor, Brandon Bosley, says it gives law enforcement another tool to use when they run into troubling situations involving rowdy kids.

Right now, the caucus isn’t sure when they start seeing a positive change from their initiative. But they’re confident their effort will make a difference