COOL VALLEY, Mo. – Aldermen in north St. Louis County voted to impeach their mayor on Wednesday.

Mayor Jayson Stewart made headlines before when he promised to buy every Cool Valley resident $1,000 in Bitcoin.

That promise was not part of the impeachment. Instead, he was being accused of misusing a city vehicle and charged with not making sure the city clerk made financial information available to city aldermen.

Before the impeachment hearing, Stewart sent the aldermen an email saying he was retiring.

The aldermen decided to go forward with the impeachment proceedings anyway, saying the promise to retire gave the mayor too much wiggle room.

Cool Valley Special Prosecutor Paul Mart stated that the board desired closure, so the vote to impeach the mayor will take place immediately.

Stewart did not attend the impeachment hearing.