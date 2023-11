ST. LOUIS – Aldermen are set to give final passage to a bill to upgrade the 911 call center.

In recent years, people have complained about not being able to reach 911 in an emergency. Money for the upgrade will come from a U.S. Justice Department grant for “community-oriented policing.”

In July, there were 40 open positions at the 911 center. The city increased the starting salary to encourage more people to join.