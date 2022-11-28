ST. LOUIS – History is being made on Monday, November 28 at the St. Louis City Hall.

Alderwoman Megan Green will be sworn in as the new president of the Board of Aldermen. She beat fellow Alderman Jack Coatar in the November 8 election to fill the term of Lewis Reed, who resigned in a political corruption scandal.

Green will become the first woman to hold the position. It also means the top three office holders in St. Louis are women, including Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green.

“It’s great to be a part of that sisterhood,” Green expressed. “I’ll be honest, when I come into office, I didn’t really have any mentors. I didn’t have mentors I didn’t have women in particular that wanted me to rise up behind them and so knowing that I have this group of awesome women to bounce ideas off of to work collaboratively with to lift each other up when we are having hard days it makes this even so much more worth it because I know I have a good group of people to work with.”

Green will only hold the position until March, when she’ll have to run for the position again in the primary election.