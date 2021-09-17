ALDI reopening in Jennings, find out what’s in store

JENNINGS, Mo – ALDI shoppers in Jennings will be welcomed back to a new optimized store layout.

On Friday Sept. 17 ALDI opens its store at 8445 Lucas and Hunt Road with renovations that are a part of its ongoing initiative. The store will feature an improved layout, more refrigeration, newer lighting, and open ceilings.

“With the updated Jennings store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.” ,says Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon regional vice president for ALDI.

ALDI also notes that the store was built with environmental materials.

