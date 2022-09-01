ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Grocery shoppers will soon be able to enjoy a new ALDI store in south St. Louis County.

ALDI will expand its footprint with a new store in Twin Oaks in the 1100 block of Meramec Station Road. The new store will officially open at 9 a.m. next Thursday, Sept. 8.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 20 years and are excited to continue to offer Twin Oaks residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Aldi is a grocery store that offers fresh produce, organic foods, and high-grade fresh meat at low prices. Some products offered include dairy and eggs, deli, frozen foods, bakery, snacks, and much more.

Shoppers at the new location can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card. FOr more information on ALDI, click here.