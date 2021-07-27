‘Alice in Wonderland’ pop-up bar coming to Cottleville in August

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The pop-up bar Alice In Cottleville Through the School House Doors is coming to historic Cottleville in August for two weeks.

The Public School House said the pop-up bar will be decorated to fully immerse guests in Alice’s garden. Guests will also receive cocktails made from scratch and appetizers. All of which are inspired by the beloved books and movies of “Alice in Wonderland.”

Public School House is located in historic Cottleville and they have experience with hosting pop-up experiences. Some of the ones they’ve done in the past include Toasted Chestnut, Love Shack, and Shamrocked.

Tables will be reserved for two hours, and guests are only given 15 minutes to show up for their reservation before it’s given up. Ticket buyers must be 21 or older.

The tickets are sold by the table.

Bar Seat (2) – $10

2 Top Table -$10

4 Top Table – $20

6 Top Table – $30

8 Top Table – $40

Guests can also make a VIP reservation for $80. This includes admission with “comfortable couches and festive treats.”

The pop-up experience is available on select dates from August 4 to August 14.

