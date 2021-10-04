Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up bar opens at Lemmons this week

ST. LOUIS – An Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up cocktail bar is opening at Lemmons in south St. Louis on Wednesday.

The adventure lasts 90 minutes and takes guests through “the magical realm of Wonderland.”

Guests will make their own cocktails, savor an “Eat Me” cake, solve riddles, complete challenges, paint the roses red, and more.

The experience is run by a company based in Australia that has sold out the “topsy-turvy cocktail adventure” in Sydney and Melbourne. Now they are taking the concept bar on tour across America.

The pop-up experience will be happening at Lemmons on select days from October 6 to December 12.

The cost is $43 per person.

Click here to buy tickets to “The Alice.”