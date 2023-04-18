ST. LOUIS – R&B singer Alicia Keys announced that her ‘Keys To The Summer’ is kicking off this summer. The Enterprise Center will host one of the shows Friday, July 21. FOX 2 is giving away a pair of tickets every day this week before they go on sale Friday, April 21.

To get registered, go to the contest page of FOX2Now.com. For a bonus chance to enter, follow @FOX2NOW on Instagram.

Keys is a Grammy-Award winner, and is widely-recognized for songs like “If I Ain’t Got You,” “Superwoman,” and “You Don’t Know My Name.”