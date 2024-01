ST. LOUIS, Mo. – All Elite Wrestling will make its return to St. Louis in two weeks.

The professional wrestling company’s live collision show will take place at Chaifetz Arena on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. This is the first time the company brings the ‘Saturday night’ show to St. Louis as it airs live on TNT cable.

Attendees will be able to catch wrestling legends such as Sting, Chris Jericho and others in action at the event. Tickets are available for purchase at AEWtix.com starting at $28.