ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 170 are closed at Ladue Road. It appears the closure extends to I-64. Traffic is backed up for miles.

The closure began just before 6:00 p.m. Friday. The Olivette Police Department is conducting an investigation but did not provide any further details about the incident.

Ladue and University City police are helping with traffic control. Some officers were seen walking along the interstate. MoDOT classified the incident as a “police emergency,” not a crash. Drivers should use an alternate route.

FOX 2 is working to get more information about the closure. This story will be updated as we learn more.