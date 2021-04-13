‘All Smiles’: St. Louis native Andy Cohen virtually visits kids at Cardinal Glennon Hospital

ST. LOUIS – The pediatric patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital were surprised with a virtual visit from St. Louis native and talk show host Andy Cohen Tuesday.

The hospital said several kids joined Andy via Zoom from their hospital rooms for a round of Q&A as well as St. Louis style trivia.

They said the kids were all smiles while asking him questions about his favorite things, being famous, and his favorite toys.

Andy had the call with a ‘hope to meet all of the kids in person someday.’