ST. LOUIS – A woman previously convicted of multiple DWIs has been charged again with one that killed a man in south St. Louis in October 2021.

According to a court document, Kristina Marie Jones, 38, was driving southbound on Hampton in the right lane as she approached Gravois when she hit Mark Hubbs at about 8 p.m. on October 18. “She was suddenly struck in the face and body with windshield glass. [Jones] told police that she did not recall anything after that,” the court document said.

When officers arrived at the scene, a witness told them a car had hit Hubbs. He was found laying in the southbound traffic lanes of Hampton, just north of Gravois. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to determine that Jones’ vehicle hit Hubbs in a debris field located “94 feet from the place he came to rest after the impact.” Jones’ car was traveling at a minimum speed of 49 miles per hour when it hit Hubbs. The speed limit at the scene of the crash was 35 miles per hour.

Jones was then taken to St. Louis University Hospital where her blood was drawn to determine her blood alcohol content. The blood sample was submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol forensics lab. The results came back on December 23, 2021 saying she had a BAC of 0.245 ± 0.015%.

In 2004, Jones was found guilty of a DWI in Springfield, Mo. In 2013, she was found guilty of a DWI in Manchester, Mo.