Alleged suspect in Officer Bohannon homicide, has lengthy criminal history

ST. LOUIS – The alleged suspect accused of shooting and killing St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon has not yet been charged.

We aren’t going to name him, but we have been digging into his lengthy criminal past in Missouri and Florida.

His record of serious criminal charges spans decades.

There are drug offenses in Missouri in the 90’s.

In 1998 in Brevard County Florida the alleged suspect was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after shooting a man during a road rage incident. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he shot the man through the driver side window, the victim survived but lost three fingers. He served six and a half years for the incident. At the time the alleged suspect had a warrant out of St. Louis.

His criminal record continues after he was released.

In 2009 he was convicted of exposing himself to an undercover officer in Florida.

In January of this year, he was charged with attempted sexual battery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a firearm in Florida. According to court documents he tied up, choked, and attempted a sex act on the victim.

Around that time Florida officers also found seven guns and numerous rounds of ammo in his vehicle.

The alleged suspect currently has a warrant out of Florida for failing to appear for the sexual battery charges against him.