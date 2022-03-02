Allergies or COVID? Pediatrician has information on how to tell the difference

ST. LOUIS – Parents are worried more than before when their children start coughing, sneezing, or have runny noses. Is it COVID or springtime allergies?

The symptoms in most allergy sufferers can be closely related to individuals who—in recent months—have been infected by the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Parents are asking more questions to pediatricians.

“We are starting to hear that a little bit, now that the temperatures are rising,” said Dr. Michael Smiley, SLUCare pediatric pulmonologist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Smiley said parents have to delve into the details to tell the difference between an allergy symptom and a viral respiratory illness such as COVID symptoms.

“While you can have a scratchy throat with allergies, typically a sore throat is going to be a symptom of a viral respiratory illness,” he said. “They can both have runny noses but that nasal itching and those itchy eyes tend to go with allergies.”

The doctor said a cough, fever, and body aches would be more associated with COVID.

“People who have a runny nose and other symptoms and they’re automatically treating them for allergies,” he said. “And what I tell families a lot is if the symptoms aren’t really improving with allergy treatments such as over the counter like Zyrtec or similar-type medication, then it probably is more likely to be viral respiratory illnesses.”

Dr. Smiley said what can make it even more challenging for parents is children who are vaccinated will have milder symptoms and that may make it more difficult to tell the difference.